Reviewing Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)’s and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s results

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 9 3.78 N/A -1.21 0.00 Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.32 N/A -6.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cloudera Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9% Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68%

Liquidity

Cloudera Inc.'s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Marin Software Incorporated which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Cloudera Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Cloudera Inc. has a 25.86% upside potential and a consensus target price of $11.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cloudera Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 78.5% and 35% respectively. Cloudera Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 17.75% of Marin Software Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93% Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. has stronger performance than Marin Software Incorporated

Summary

Cloudera Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Marin Software Incorporated.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.