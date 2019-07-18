Reviewing Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)’s and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)’s results

As Application Software companies, Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 11 2.68 N/A -1.17 0.00 Instructure Inc. 43 6.95 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -18.7% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Liquidity

Cloudera Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Instructure Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Cloudera Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Instructure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cloudera Inc. and Instructure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Instructure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16 is Cloudera Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 190.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cloudera Inc. and Instructure Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.6% and 88.5%. 1.4% are Cloudera Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Instructure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. -0.84% -7.34% -22.72% -17.04% -32.55% -4.07% Instructure Inc. 1.93% -8.04% 8.14% 14.68% -0.7% 14.1%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. had bearish trend while Instructure Inc. had bullish trend.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.