Reviewing Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)’s and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s results

We are comparing Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 11 2.48 N/A -1.17 0.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 7 4.42 N/A 0.20 43.06

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cloudera Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cloudera Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -18.7% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cloudera Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Cloudera Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cloudera Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cloudera Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 213.73% and an $16 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cloudera Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.6% and 23.6% respectively. Cloudera Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 41.99% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. -0.84% -7.34% -22.72% -17.04% -32.55% -4.07% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.51% 20.07% 96.6% 104.23% 143.74% 99.67%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. had bearish trend while GlobalSCAPE Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Cloudera Inc.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.