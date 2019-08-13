Reviewing Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)’s and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s results

Both Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 10 3.29 N/A -1.21 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 21 4.57 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cloudera Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cloudera Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cloudera Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Eventbrite Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Eventbrite Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cloudera Inc. and Eventbrite Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cloudera Inc. has an average target price of $16, and a 136.69% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.5% of Cloudera Inc. shares and 76.7% of Eventbrite Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.8% of Cloudera Inc. shares. Comparatively, Eventbrite Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93% Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. has weaker performance than Cloudera Inc.

Summary

Eventbrite Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cloudera Inc.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.