Reviewing Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)’s and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s results

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 9 3.21 N/A -1.21 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 5 5.49 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cloudera Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cloudera Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cloudera Inc. Its rival Digital Turbine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Cloudera Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cloudera Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 5 2 2.29 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cloudera Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.88, and a 46.36% upside potential. Digital Turbine Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.13 average price target and a -43.19% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Cloudera Inc. appears more favorable than Digital Turbine Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Cloudera Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cloudera Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, 13.51% are Digital Turbine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. has -45.93% weaker performance while Digital Turbine Inc. has 196.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats Cloudera Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.