Reviewing Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)’s and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s results

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty Inc. 13 1.80 N/A -0.22 0.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 22 9.37 N/A 1.30 17.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Clipper Realty Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Clipper Realty Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -0.4% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Clipper Realty Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Clipper Realty Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.11% and an $16 average target price. Starwood Property Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.5 average target price and a 8.17% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Clipper Realty Inc. is looking more favorable than Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.5% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clipper Realty Inc. -0.38% -2.78% 3.35% -8.03% 52.71% -0.92% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.54% -0.35% 2.22% 2.36% 4.6% 14.31%

For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. has -0.92% weaker performance while Starwood Property Trust Inc. has 14.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats Clipper Realty Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.