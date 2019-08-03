Reviewing Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)’s and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s results

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty Inc. 13 1.74 N/A -0.02 0.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 158 11.17 N/A 4.06 43.11

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Clipper Realty Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0% PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 8.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Clipper Realty Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The consensus target price of Clipper Realty Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 47.47%. On the other hand, PS Business Parks Inc.’s potential downside is -22.91% and its consensus target price is $133. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Clipper Realty Inc. seems more appealing than PS Business Parks Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.2% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.1% of PS Business Parks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of PS Business Parks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63% PS Business Parks Inc. -0.82% 4.09% 11.62% 21.8% 39.6% 33.59%

For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. had bearish trend while PS Business Parks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PS Business Parks Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.