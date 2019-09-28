Reviewing Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clipper Realty Inc. has 70.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its competitors. 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Clipper Realty Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty Inc. 122,497,704.32% -0.50% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Clipper Realty Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty Inc. 13.34M 11 0.00 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Clipper Realty Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.38 1.47 2.55

As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 73.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Clipper Realty Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. had bearish trend while Clipper Realty Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

Clipper Realty Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Clipper Realty Inc.’s peers beat Clipper Realty Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.