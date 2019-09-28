Reviewing Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Clipper Realty Inc. has 70.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its competitors. 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Clipper Realty Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|122,497,704.32%
|-0.50%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|9.71%
|2.68%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Clipper Realty Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|13.34M
|11
|0.00
|Industry Average
|40.79M
|620.19M
|99.08
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Clipper Realty Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.38
|1.47
|2.55
As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 73.76%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Clipper Realty Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|9.38%
|4.43%
|-9.84%
|-11.29%
|12.14%
|-11.63%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|5.10%
|9.30%
|13.44%
|16.20%
|20.17%
For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. had bearish trend while Clipper Realty Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Dividends
Clipper Realty Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Clipper Realty Inc.’s peers beat Clipper Realty Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
