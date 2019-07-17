Reviewing Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)’s and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s results

Both Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty Inc. 13 1.76 N/A -0.22 0.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 6 6.14 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clipper Realty Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Clipper Realty Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -0.4% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clipper Realty Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clipper Realty Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 46.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.5% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49% of Farmland Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.2% of Farmland Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clipper Realty Inc. -0.38% -2.78% 3.35% -8.03% 52.71% -0.92% Farmland Partners Inc. -0.31% -3.21% 14.47% -15.37% -17.9% 39.43%

For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. had bearish trend while Farmland Partners Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Farmland Partners Inc. beats Clipper Realty Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.