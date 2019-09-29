Reviewing Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)’s and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s results

Both Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty Inc. 11 0.00 13.34M -0.02 0.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 15 18.89 173.70M 0.50 29.50

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clipper Realty Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty Inc. 122,497,704.32% -0.5% 0% Brandywine Realty Trust 1,189,726,027.40% 7.6% 3.4%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Clipper Realty Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Brandywine Realty Trust’s consensus price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 2.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clipper Realty Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63% Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61%

For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. had bearish trend while Brandywine Realty Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Brandywine Realty Trust beats Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.