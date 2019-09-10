Reviewing Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)’s and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s results

We are comparing Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty Inc. 12 1.76 N/A -0.02 0.00 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 16 8.60 N/A 0.27 60.59

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0% AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.2%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16 is Clipper Realty Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 49.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.2% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.7% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% are Clipper Realty Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63% AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.99% 3.28% -4.33% -8.65% -15.8% 2.7%

For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. has -11.63% weaker performance while AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has 2.7% stronger performance.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. beats Clipper Realty Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity. In addition, its other real estate-related assets and financial assets investments include first or second lien loans, subordinate interests in first mortgages, and mezzanine financing secured by interests in commercial real estate, as well as bridge loans to be used in the acquisition, construction, or redevelopment of a property; other real estate structured finance products, mortgage servicing rights, real estate-related loans and securities, and other financial assets; and investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes, such as small balance commercial mortgages, aircraft, automobiles, credit cards, equipment, manufactured housing, franchises, recreational vehicles, and student loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.