Reviewing Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)’s and Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s results

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) and Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 10 1.29 N/A 3.37 2.95 Nexa Resources S.A. 11 0.51 N/A 0.04 221.40

Demonstrates Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Nexa Resources S.A. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Nexa Resources S.A. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0.00% 0% 36.6% Nexa Resources S.A. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Nexa Resources S.A. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nexa Resources S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Nexa Resources S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Nexa Resources S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

$13 is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 23.69%. Meanwhile, Nexa Resources S.A.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 43.01%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Nexa Resources S.A. seems more appealing than Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Nexa Resources S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 24.8% respectively. About 1.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.53% are Nexa Resources S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. -1.39% -3.03% -13.43% 1.02% 18.5% 29.13% Nexa Resources S.A. -2.26% -23.9% 3.82% -26.32% -44% -20%

For the past year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. had bullish trend while Nexa Resources S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nexa Resources S.A. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.