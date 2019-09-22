Reviewing Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s results

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.28 N/A -0.29 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 7.5% respectively. Insiders owned 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. was less bullish than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.