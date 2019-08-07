Reviewing Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.57 N/A -0.29 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 108.03 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.33 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Otonomy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Otonomy Inc.’s potential upside is 102.43% and its consensus target price is $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 61.6% respectively. 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has stronger performance than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.