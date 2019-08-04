Reviewing Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.63 N/A -0.29 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 30.25 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility & Risk

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.64 beta. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares and 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares. About 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has stronger performance than Mesoblast Limited

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.