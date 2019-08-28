Reviewing Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s results

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.14 N/A -0.29 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 74.19 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 0.36 beta and it is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.31 consensus target price and a 187.68% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.