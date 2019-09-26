Reviewing Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s results

Both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1 11.98 N/A -0.29 0.00 Immuron Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Immuron Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Immuron Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 3.06%. About 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance while Immuron Limited has -38.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Immuron Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.