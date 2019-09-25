Reviewing Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

We are comparing Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1 12.50 N/A -0.29 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.64. GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 2.38 beta and it is 138.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and has 23.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 22.22% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 0%. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share held by insiders are 58.14%. Competitively, 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend while GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.