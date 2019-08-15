Reviewing Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.55 N/A -0.29 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 69.98 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s current beta is 0.64 and it happens to be 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand, has 2.57 beta which makes it 157.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $31.8 average target price and a 539.84% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares and 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.