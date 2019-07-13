Reviewing Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

Since Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.88 N/A -0.32 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 375.35 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 0.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. CorMedix Inc. has a 2.73 beta and it is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 2.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and CorMedix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.4% and 13.8%. Insiders owned 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has stronger performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.