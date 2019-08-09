Reviewing Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

Since Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.19 N/A -0.29 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 119.51% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 90.4%. 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. was less bullish than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.