Reviewing Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s results

We are comparing Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.03 N/A -0.29 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.38 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Volatility & Risk

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.64. From a competition point of view, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. Its rival Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 12.8%. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share held by insiders are 58.14%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.