Reviewing Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.37 N/A -0.29 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s current beta is 0.64 and it happens to be 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 696.30% and its average price target is $10.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares and 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.