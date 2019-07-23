Reviewing Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

Both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.08 N/A -0.32 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 218.57 N/A -2.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.02 beta which makes it 102.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. Its rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.4% and 46.6%. 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.