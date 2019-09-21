Reviewing Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s results

Since Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.28 N/A -0.29 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 20.72 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.64 beta. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta and it is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 23.93% and its consensus target price is $45.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 0%. 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.