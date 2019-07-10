Reviewing Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.29 N/A -0.32 0.00 AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and AC Immune SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3% AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, AC Immune SA has a Current Ratio of 14.7 while its Quick Ratio is 14.7. AC Immune SA is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and AC Immune SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.4% and 36.3%. Insiders owned roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares. Competitively, AC Immune SA has 51.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33% AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend while AC Immune SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats AC Immune SA.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.