Reviewing Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)’s and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST)’s results

This is a contrast between Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.26 N/A 0.11 137.17 Vistra Energy Corp. 25 0.93 N/A 0.90 27.37

Table 1 highlights Clearway Energy Inc. and Vistra Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vistra Energy Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Clearway Energy Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Vistra Energy Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clearway Energy Inc. and Vistra Energy Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vistra Energy Corp. 0.00% 5.9% 1.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Clearway Energy Inc. and Vistra Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Vistra Energy Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Vistra Energy Corp. has a consensus price target of $34.33, with potential upside of 57.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.04% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Vistra Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.56% are Clearway Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Vistra Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -0.58% -3.19% 15.67% -21.68% -12.92% -10.14% Vistra Energy Corp. -2.74% -5.73% -6.24% 1.74% 6.06% 7.03%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. has -10.14% weaker performance while Vistra Energy Corp. has 7.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Vistra Energy Corp. beats Clearway Energy Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of August 4, 2017, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 18,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.