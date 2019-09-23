Reviewing Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)’s and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)’s results

Both Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.32 N/A 0.11 159.47 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 95 3.00 N/A 4.61 19.78

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Clearway Energy Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Clearway Energy Inc. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 2 1 2.25

On the other hand, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s potential upside is 2.14% and its consensus target price is $99.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clearway Energy Inc. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.04% and 87.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.56% of Clearway Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.15% 6.38% 15% 21.76% -0.99% 4.46% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats Clearway Energy Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.