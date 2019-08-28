Reviewing Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)’s and Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP)’s results

This is a contrast between Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) and Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.22 N/A 0.11 159.47 Interstate Power and Light Company 25 0.17 N/A 20.21 1.28

Table 1 demonstrates Clearway Energy Inc. and Interstate Power and Light Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Interstate Power and Light Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Clearway Energy Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Interstate Power and Light Company, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Clearway Energy Inc. and Interstate Power and Light Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Interstate Power and Light Company 0.00% 9.3% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.04% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares and 56.3% of Interstate Power and Light Company shares. Clearway Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.15% 6.38% 15% 21.76% -0.99% 4.46% Interstate Power and Light Company 1.1% 2.74% 1.33% 3.53% 2.87% 7.62%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Interstate Power and Light Company

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Interstate Power and Light Company beats Clearway Energy Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.