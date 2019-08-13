Reviewing Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)’s and Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)’s results

As Electric Utilities companies, Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) and Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.27 N/A 0.11 159.47 Ellomay Capital Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 302.33

Table 1 demonstrates Clearway Energy Inc. and Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ellomay Capital Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Clearway Energy Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Clearway Energy Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) and Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Clearway Energy Inc. and Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clearway Energy Inc. and Ellomay Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 93.04% and 14% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.56% of Clearway Energy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 69.8% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.15% 6.38% 15% 21.76% -0.99% 4.46% Ellomay Capital Ltd. 2.93% 26.83% 58.34% 56.06% 60.49% 66.24%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. was less bullish than Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Italy and Spain. The company owns 16 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp and 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp. It also operates a bi-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 850 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and constructs pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel, as well as an anaerobic digestion facility in Goor, the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.