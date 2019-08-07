Reviewing Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)’s and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED)’s results

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.07 N/A 0.11 159.47 Consolidated Edison Inc. 85 2.28 N/A 4.36 19.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Clearway Energy Inc. and Consolidated Edison Inc. Consolidated Edison Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Clearway Energy Inc. is currently more expensive than Consolidated Edison Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Consolidated Edison Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 2.7%

Analyst Ratings

Clearway Energy Inc. and Consolidated Edison Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Consolidated Edison Inc. 3 3 0 2.50

Consolidated Edison Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $84.17 consensus target price and a -2.84% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.04% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares and 61.9% of Consolidated Edison Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.56% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Consolidated Edison Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.15% 6.38% 15% 21.76% -0.99% 4.46% Consolidated Edison Inc. -1.81% -2.75% -0.32% 11.51% 8.7% 11.12%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Summary

Consolidated Edison Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Clearway Energy Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.