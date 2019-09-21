Reviewing Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)’s and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.32 N/A 0.11 159.47 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.30 12.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Clearway Energy Inc. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clearway Energy Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Clearway Energy Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 13.7% 4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.04% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.8% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.56% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.15% 6.38% 15% 21.76% -0.99% 4.46% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -1.88% -4.44% 0.27% -1.88% 72.07% 2.81%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. was more bullish than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Clearway Energy Inc. beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.