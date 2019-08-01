Reviewing Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN-A)’s and Its Rivals results

As Electric Utilities company, Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Clearway Energy Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Clearway Energy Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.60% 0.10% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Clearway Energy Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. N/A 15 306.61 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Clearway Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Clearway Energy Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Clearway Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.16 2.00 2.36

As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 34.65%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Clearway Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Clearway Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Clearway Energy Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Clearway Energy Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearway Energy Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.19 shows that Clearway Energy Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Clearway Energy Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Clearway Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Clearway Energy Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.