Reviewing Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN-A)’s and Its Rivals results

As Electric Utilities company, Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
84.8% of Clearway Energy Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Clearway Energy Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Clearway Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|0.60%
|0.10%
|Industry Average
|5.19%
|11.04%
|2.66%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Clearway Energy Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Clearway Energy Inc.
|N/A
|15
|306.61
|Industry Average
|368.77M
|7.11B
|42.78
Clearway Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Clearway Energy Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Clearway Energy Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Clearway Energy Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.50
|2.16
|2.00
|2.36
As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 34.65%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Clearway Energy Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Clearway Energy Inc.
|-1.72%
|6.12%
|12.44%
|19.15%
|-5.56%
|1.48%
|Industry Average
|1.46%
|3.69%
|11.77%
|17.07%
|24.65%
|18.25%
For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Liquidity
Clearway Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Clearway Energy Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Clearway Energy Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearway Energy Inc.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.19 shows that Clearway Energy Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Clearway Energy Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Clearway Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Clearway Energy Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
