Reviewing Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN-A)’s and IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA)’s results

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) and IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 15 3.09 N/A 0.06 266.61 IDACORP Inc. 99 3.70 N/A 4.51 22.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Clearway Energy Inc. and IDACORP Inc. IDACORP Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Clearway Energy Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Clearway Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than IDACORP Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) and IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% IDACORP Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

Clearway Energy Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, IDACORP Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clearway Energy Inc. Its rival IDACORP Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. IDACORP Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clearway Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.2% of IDACORP Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Clearway Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of IDACORP Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -0.8% -3.18% 15.92% -23.9% -15.07% -11.76% IDACORP Inc. 4.02% 4.77% 6.39% 5.49% 14.26% 11.09%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. had bearish trend while IDACORP Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors IDACORP Inc. beats Clearway Energy Inc.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.