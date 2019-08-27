Reviewing Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN-A)’s and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)’s results

We are contrasting Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 15 3.18 N/A 0.06 306.61 Entergy Corporation 99 2.05 N/A 5.22 20.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Entergy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Clearway Energy Inc. is presently more expensive than Entergy Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Clearway Energy Inc. and Entergy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.19 shows that Clearway Energy Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Entergy Corporation’s 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clearway Energy Inc. Its rival Entergy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. Entergy Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clearway Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Clearway Energy Inc. and Entergy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Entergy Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Entergy Corporation’s potential upside is 0.78% and its average price target is $113.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.8% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Entergy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Clearway Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Entergy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48% Entergy Corporation 0.92% 3.55% 10.15% 21.25% 31.58% 22.71%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Entergy Corporation

Summary

Entergy Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Clearway Energy Inc.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.