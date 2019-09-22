Reviewing Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN-A)’s and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s results

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.30 N/A 0.06 306.61 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 12 0.00 N/A 1.52 8.49

Table 1 highlights Clearway Energy Inc. and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clearway Energy Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Clearway Energy Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0.00% 9.7% 4.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.19 beta means Clearway Energy Inc.’s volatility is 19.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Clearway Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearway Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clearway Energy Inc. and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 28.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Clearway Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.6% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL -1.38% 3.28% 25.58% 32.14% 139.23% 64.88%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Clearway Energy Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.