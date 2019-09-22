Reviewing Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN-A)’s and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s results

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Clearway Energy Inc.
|16
|3.30
|N/A
|0.06
|306.61
|Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|1.52
|8.49
Table 1 highlights Clearway Energy Inc. and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clearway Energy Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Clearway Energy Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Clearway Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|0.6%
|0.1%
|Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
|0.00%
|9.7%
|4.4%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.19 beta means Clearway Energy Inc.’s volatility is 19.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Clearway Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearway Energy Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Clearway Energy Inc. and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 28.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Clearway Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.6% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Clearway Energy Inc.
|-1.72%
|6.12%
|12.44%
|19.15%
|-5.56%
|1.48%
|Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
|-1.38%
|3.28%
|25.58%
|32.14%
|139.23%
|64.88%
For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Summary
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Clearway Energy Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
