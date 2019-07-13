Reviewing ClearSign Combustion Corporation (CLIR)’s and Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)’s results

As Pollution & Treatment Controls companies, ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) and Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Combustion Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. 9 0.57 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ClearSign Combustion Corporation and Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) and Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Combustion Corporation 0.00% -65.2% -58% Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.5%

Volatility & Risk

ClearSign Combustion Corporation has a 0.45 beta, while its volatility is 55.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ClearSign Combustion Corporation are 10 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. ClearSign Combustion Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ClearSign Combustion Corporation and Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 40.7% respectively. 2.2% are ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 21.22% are Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearSign Combustion Corporation 18.19% 4.61% -25.4% -42.4% -54.5% -10.77% Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. 0.68% 0% 2.65% 0.11% -2.09% 1.83%

For the past year ClearSign Combustion Corporation has -10.77% weaker performance while Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. has 1.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors ClearSign Combustion Corporation.

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems the United States. Its Duplex and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. ClearSign Combustion Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping, and leak detection and location systems. The company offers various piping systems, including industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed piping systems for district heating and cooling; insulation for subsea oil and gas gathering flowlines and equipment; above and below ground long lines for oil and mineral transportation; and anti-corrosion coatings for oil and gas distribution and gathering pipelines. It sells its products in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, India, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MFRI, Inc. and changed its name to Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. in March 2017. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Niles, Illinois.