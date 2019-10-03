Reviewing Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 0.00 27.91M -2.52 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 0.00 10.49M -3.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 3,508,926,326.38% -217% -136.6% Vaxart Inc. 1,713,212,477.54% -139.4% -54.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Vaxart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Clearside Biomedical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend while Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Clearside Biomedical Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Vaxart Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.