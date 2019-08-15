Reviewing Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 343.44 N/A -2.52 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clearside Biomedical Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clearside Biomedical Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 29% and 28.3% respectively. About 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.