Reviewing Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 216.80 N/A -2.52 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $17.75, with potential upside of 106.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29% and 78.8%. About 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.