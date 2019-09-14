Reviewing Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s results

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 236.75 N/A -2.52 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Demonstrates Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. Its rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 154.24% and its average target price is $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29% and 49.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has weaker performance than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.