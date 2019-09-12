Reviewing Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s results

We are contrasting Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 257.71 N/A -2.52 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.24 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clearside Biomedical Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clearside Biomedical Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Clearside Biomedical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s potential upside is 54.81% and its average price target is $7.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.