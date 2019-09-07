Reviewing Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s results

Since Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 196.23 N/A -2.52 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. which has a 10 Current Ratio and a 10 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $70, with potential upside of 400.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.