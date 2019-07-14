Reviewing Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 591.50 N/A -2.52 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 40.75 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Arcus Biosciences Inc. which has a 12.9 Current Ratio and a 12.9 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 146.91% and its average target price is $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.7% and 50.1% respectively. 0.2% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 17.76% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -9.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.