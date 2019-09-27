Reviewing Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s results

This is a contrast between Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 0.00 31.66M -2.52 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.04 39.47M -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 3,713,782,991.20% -217% -136.6% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1,229,365,227.68% -1% -0.4%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 121.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29% and 0% respectively. About 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.