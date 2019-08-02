Reviewing Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 531.35 N/A -2.52 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Clearside Biomedical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. was less bullish than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

On 4 of the 7 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.