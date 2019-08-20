Reviewing ClearOne Inc. (CLRO)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ClearOne Inc. has 5.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. 49.3% of ClearOne Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ClearOne Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.10% -30.00% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares ClearOne Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for ClearOne Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 2.29 2.70

The rivals have a potential upside of 72.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ClearOne Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year ClearOne Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

ClearOne Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, ClearOne Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. ClearOne Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ClearOne Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

ClearOne Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.01. In other hand, ClearOne Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ClearOne Inc. does not pay a dividend.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.