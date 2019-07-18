Reviewing ClearOne Inc. (CLRO)’s and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s results

Since ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Inc. 2 1.35 N/A -1.94 0.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 4 0.68 N/A 0.27 11.20

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ClearOne Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has ClearOne Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -32% -28.4% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8%

Volatility & Risk

ClearOne Inc.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ClearOne Inc. are 5.7 and 3.5. Competitively, Ceragon Networks Ltd. has 2 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ClearOne Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

ClearOne Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Ceragon Networks Ltd. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 79.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ClearOne Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 4.6% and 25.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 49.9% of ClearOne Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearOne Inc. 2.79% -1.78% 13.92% 58.99% -63.17% 76.8% Ceragon Networks Ltd. -9.94% -17.86% -33.85% -31.26% 3.46% -20.9%

For the past year ClearOne Inc. has 76.8% stronger performance while Ceragon Networks Ltd. has -20.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Ceragon Networks Ltd. beats ClearOne Inc.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.