Reviewing Clearfield Inc. (CLFD)’s and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield Inc. 14 1.76 N/A 0.35 38.41 QUALCOMM Incorporated 68 3.52 N/A 1.81 40.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Clearfield Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated. QUALCOMM Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Clearfield Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Clearfield Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 5.8% QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6%

Risk and Volatility

Clearfield Inc. has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, QUALCOMM Incorporated is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clearfield Inc. are 9 and 7.3 respectively. Its competitor QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Clearfield Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clearfield Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50

Clearfield Inc.’s upside potential is 76.74% at a $19 average target price. Meanwhile, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s average target price is $83.09, while its potential upside is 13.02%. The information presented earlier suggests that Clearfield Inc. looks more robust than QUALCOMM Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.9% of Clearfield Inc. shares and 78.6% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares. 17.3% are Clearfield Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, QUALCOMM Incorporated has 0.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57% QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55%

For the past year Clearfield Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats Clearfield Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.