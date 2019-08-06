Reviewing Clearfield Inc. (CLFD)’s and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s results

Both Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield Inc. 14 1.95 N/A 0.35 38.41 Juniper Networks Inc. 27 1.93 N/A 1.61 16.76

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Juniper Networks Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Clearfield Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Clearfield Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Juniper Networks Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 5.8% Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 12% 6.1%

Risk and Volatility

Clearfield Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. From a competition point of view, Juniper Networks Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Clearfield Inc. is 7.3 while its Current Ratio is 9. Meanwhile, Juniper Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Clearfield Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Juniper Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Clearfield Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Juniper Networks Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential downside is -0.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.9% of Clearfield Inc. shares and 96% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares. About 17.3% of Clearfield Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Juniper Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57% Juniper Networks Inc. -0.48% 0.33% -2.77% 4.61% 2.74% 0.41%

For the past year Clearfield Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Juniper Networks Inc.

Summary

Juniper Networks Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Clearfield Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.